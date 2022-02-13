GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has conducted the GATE 2022 exam for all 29 subject papers. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the official answer key will be released on February 21, 2022. The result of the exam will be announced on March 17, 2022.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Release Answer Key on Feb 21; Check Other Details Here

However, the analysis and unofficial answer key for the exam have also been released. The candidates must note that before the release of the answer key, IIT-KGP will also release the GATE 2022 response sheet. It will be released on February 15, 2022. Also Read - GATE 2022 Begins From Today: From Hall Ticket to COVID Protocols, Check Latest Updates Here

Answer Key will help the students to gauge the raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand will be released under the GOAPS. Also Read - GATE 2022: Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone Exams Scheduled For February 5

From February 22-25, 2022, the candidates will be able to challenge the answer key. After that, the final answer key and GATE 2022 result will be declared.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the answer keys:

Visit official website i.e. gate.iitkgp.ac.in Look for “GATE 2022 answer key and question paper link. Step 2: On clicking the link, a new page opens. In it, there is a table in which there is a column for ‘paper name’, ‘question paper’, and ‘answer key’. Use Ctrl+F to search your paper code and then download the question paper and answer key of GATE 2021.

Please keep a note that the challenge will only be accepted only if the payment of Rs. 500/ question is successful. The GATE 2022 result will be released on 17th March 2022.

We have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the GATE 2022 result.

Step 1 – Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2 – The next step is to access the GOAPS login. To access it, candidates need to enter an email ID and password.

Step 3 – After entering the details correctly, the candidates need to click on the “submit” button.

Step 4 – Following this, GOAPS opens and candidates can check their GATE 2021 result.

GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.