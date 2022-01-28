Postpone GATE 2022: Even as the IIT Kharagpur clarified that the GATE 2022 will be conducted as per schedule on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, students again on Friday took to Twitter and demanded postponement of the exam amid COVID cases. It must be noted that the admit card for GATE 2022 has already been released and the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Over 8 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination this year.Also Read - Delhi Govt Resumes Driving License Skill Test, Learning License Tests As COVID Cases Decline

However, the candidates have expressed concerns over difficulties in travelling and reaching the exam centre due to the restrictions imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID cases and hence they urged the authorities to postpone the exam. Earlier this month, more than 23,000 candidates appearing for the GATE examination had signed an online petition demanding deferment of the recruitment-cum-admission test. Also Read - Will Covid-19 Pandemic Eventually Turn Into An Endemic Stage? Watch Video To Find Out

“With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE,” the petition read. Also Read - 6 Healthcare Essentials for People With Diabetes During the Omicron Wave

Several students took to twitter to express their concern and raise the issues amid Covid surge.

“@IITKgp Pls be kindful.. In Kerala , more than 45000 cases are reporting each day officially…TPR is around 50%… Pls consider us… Pls delay the exam for 2,3 weeks… ensure us our right to attend the exam…it’s happens once in a year..pls consider us,” a student wrote on Twitter.

“Thousands of students demanding the postponement can’t you see it. Shame on IITKgp. We are not fools to waste our time in twitter that to before the exam we have concerns regarding exam and please do consider #postponegate2022,” another student wrote

“State TPR : 47.7%. Weekend lockdowns. Please convey how students are supposed to reach their centres and write exam safely with actual peak yet to come in two weeks time???” another student wrote.

The candidates must note that GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions — multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. They also need to know that for every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

As per the earlier schedule, GATE 2022 will be held in two shifts on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 AM to 12 PM and the next one is between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.