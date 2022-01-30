New Delhi: According to the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam from February 5, 2022, and end on February 13, 2022. It must be noted that the admit card for GATE 2022 has already been released and the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in. As per the earlier schedule, GATE 2022 will be held in two shifts on exam days. The first slot is from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the next one is between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.Also Read - NHPC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 133 Junior Engineer Posts on nhpcindia.com

GATE exam is held for the examinations to Postgraduate programs in Engineering or Science with scholarship and Assistantship from the Ministry of Education. This year, the National Coordination Board has decided to include two new papers; Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Geomatics Engineering. This time, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kharagpur will organize the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE 2022: Know Exam Pattern Here

The candidates must note that the GATE 2022 paper will be of the objective type comprising three patterns of questions — multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. They also need to know that for every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Check the GATE 2022 examination Schedule given below