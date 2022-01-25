GATE 2022 Exams Latest News Today: Days after a viral notification created confusion among students over Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, the IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday issued a fresh notification saying GATE 2022 is not postponed yet and added that the exam will be conducted as per schedule on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Last week, thousands of GATE aspirants were confused by an old notification regarding the postponement of exams.Also Read - Study Reveals How Remdesivir For Covid-19 Has Reduced The Need For Mechanical Ventilation

What was the old notification al about? An old notification that went viral on social media last week said the health and safety of candidates are the top priority and because of the ongoing pandemic situation, all GATE 2022 dates will be changed.

Notably, this old notification created confusion among candidates who were demanding postponement of GATE 2022 due to COVID. The aspirants, however, must note that the viral notification was an old one and has been there on the website since the announcement of the dates of the exam.

IIT Kharagpur issues fresh clarification: In a fresh notification, the IIT Kharagpur said the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is not postponed – at least not yet and the exams will be conducted as per schedule.

How the old notification went viral? The old notification from IIT Kharagpur went viral as the GATE aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam due to the spike in Covid-19 across the country.

The old viral notification reads, “The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control.”

As per updates, over 24,000 aspirants had earlier signed an online petition demanding postponement of the exams due to Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the candidates ran the social media campaign with the hashtag #postponegate2022 to highlight the demand for the postponement of exams.