New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Monday released the GATE 2022 Exam Schedule on its official website. According to the official schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2022) Exam will begin from February 5, 2022, and end on February 13, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - WBJEE 2022: Registration Begins From Tomorrow on wbjeeb.in | Check Exam Schedule, Other Details

Check the GATE 2022 examination Schedule given below Also Read - BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Several Posts on bmrc.co.in; Salary Upto Rs 1.65 Lakh

Date(s) Timings Activities/Paper February 4, 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Miscellaneous Activities February 5, 2022 9 AM to 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM CS & BM; EE & MA February 6, 2022 9 AM to 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF February 11, 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Miscellaneous Activities February 12, 2022 9:00 AM to 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL February 13, 2022 9:00 AMto 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE

For the convenience of the candidates, we have also provided you with the direct link to check the Gate 2022 Examination Schedule. Also Read - East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and Others Posts; Check Details Here

Click Here: Gate 2022 Examination Schedule.

This year, the National Coordination Board has decided to include two new papers; Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Geomatics Engineering. Note, IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, 2022. This time, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kharagpur will organize the GATE 2022 exam. Note, the GATE exam is held for the examinations to Postgraduate programs in Engineering or Science with scholarship and Assistantship from the Ministry of Education. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IIT Kharagpur.