The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Thursday has announced to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February 2022. As per the recent announcements made by IIT Kharagpur, 2 new papers have been introduced. The two new subject papers available to the candidates are – GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering).

In the press release carrying announcement of the exam date, Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari said, “The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics.” He further stated that “Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission.”

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check other details on the official website of the institute i.e. iitkgp.ac.in.

The candidates must note IIT Kharagpur will soon release the online application for the GATE 2022 exam. The entrance exam will be held through computer-based mode. The entrance exam will be held for a duration of 180 minutes. A total of 195 centres have been designated for the conduct of the GATE 2022 examination.