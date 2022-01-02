GATE 2022 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admit Card 2022 on January 3, 2022, on its official website. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the institute, gate.iitkgp.ac.in tentatively by 5:00 PM.Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate, Technician Apprentice Posts at nmdc.co.in | Details Inside

Earlier in December, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur released the GATE 2022 Exam Schedule on its official website. According to the official schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam will begin from February 5, 2022, and will end on February 13, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check the timing, exam slots, and date from the admit card.

Check the GATE 2022 examination Schedule given below

Date(s) Timings Activities/Paper February 4, 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Miscellaneous Activities February 5, 2022 9 AM to 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM CS & BM; EE & MA February 6, 2022 9 AM to 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF February 11, 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Miscellaneous Activities February 12, 2022 9:00 AM to 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL February 13, 2022 9:00 AMto 12 noon;

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE

The exams will be held in two shifts. This year, the National Coordination Board has decided to include two new papers; Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Geomatics Engineering. This time, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kharagpur will organize the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE exam is held for the examinations to Postgraduate programs in Engineering or Science with scholarship and Assistantship from the Ministry of Education. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IIT Kharagpur.