GATE 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE Answer Key 2022 on Monday, February 21, 2022. As per the updated GATE 2022 Time Table at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in, the candidate’s response will be available on February 15, 2022.Also Read - TFRI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 42 Posts; Apply Online at tfri.icfre.gov.in

In addition, IIT Kharagpur has also notified that objections against the Provisional Answer Keys will be received from February 22 to 25, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 results on March 17, 2022. The scorecard will be available to download from the application portal from March 21, 2022. In order to raise objections against the GATE Provisional Answer Key, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for each question. Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Apply For 1925 Posts at navodaya.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the GATE 2022 Answer Key. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 75 Management Trainee Posts at engineersindia.com| Check Vacancy, Other Details

GATE 2022 Answer Key: Step by Step Guide to Download

Go to the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

official website, . Click on the Login option available on the homepage.

option available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as enrollment id/email id and password to log in.

Now click on the ‘ View Answer Key ’ option.

’ option. The GATE 2022 Answer Key will appear on your device.

will appear on your device. Save, Download the GATE answer Key 2022.

Take a printout of GATE Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 Exam was conducted on February 5 and 6, 2022. The exam will again be conducted on February 12 and 13, 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots – the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.