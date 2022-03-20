GATE 2022: As per the latest schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 scorecard on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Earlier, the Institute was set to release the GATE scorecard on March 21. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam, can download the scorecard from the official website of GATE— gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Application Begins; Check List of Documents, Direct Link, Other Details Here
GATE 2022 Score Card: Check Steps to Download