GATE 2022: As per the latest schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 scorecard on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Earlier, the Institute was set to release the GATE scorecard on March 21. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam, can download the scorecard from the official website of GATE— gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Application Begins; Check List of Documents, Direct Link, Other Details Here

Visit the IIT KGP GATE 2022 official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

official website Click on the login option.

Enter the required credentials such as GATE enrollment number / email id and password.

/ email id and password. Now click on the submit option.

Your GATE 2022 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the GATE 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

The IIT Kharagpur has declared the GATE 2022 result on Thursday, March 17. The GATE 2022 examination was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. Also Read - NIA Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts at nia.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

The answer key was released on February 21 and challenges by candidates on the answer key was done from February 22 to February 25, 2022. Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 6 Posts; Apply at cabsec.gov.in