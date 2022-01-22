Postpone GATE 2022: Amid rising demands from students about the postponement of GATE 2022 due to COVID situation, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, on Saturday issued a notification hinting at the postponement of the exam. It must be noted that the GATE 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 and the admit card for which has already been released on January 15 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Being the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam this year.Also Read - Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown: COVID Curbs Continue In These States Amid Cases | Check Guidelines

As per a report by Career 360, the IIT Kharagpur in the fresh notification, said that due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the GATE 2022 exam may get postponed. The premier institute also said the applicants appearing for the GATE 2022 exam are advised to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control. All the candidates are advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19," the notification reads from IIT Kharagpur.

Earlier, IIT Kharagpur director Virendra Kumar Tewari had said that the decision on GATE 2022 will be taken soon after reviewing the situation.

It must be noted that amid rising cases of COVID, over 23,000 candidates signed an online petition to postpone GATE 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the candidates demanded that the GATE 2022 should be postponed as there are high chances of getting infected at the exam centre. Many students also took the GATE 2022 postponed appeal to twitter.

“COVID cases are increasing day by day. In this difficult time we urge @EduMinOfIndia @IITKgp to postpone GATE 2022 for the safety of our students or allow them to change the center,” a social media post reads.

The candidates must note that GATE 2022 is a recruitment-cum-admission test that primarily screens the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the masters programme and recruitment by some public sector companies. Notably, the IIT Kharagpur conducts GATE 2022. As per latest updates, GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot will start from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second one is from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.