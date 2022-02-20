GATE 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2022) today, February 21, 2022. Once released, Students can download the GATE Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - WBSETCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 19 Apprentice Posts Begins at wbsetcl.in| Details Inside

In addition, IIT Kharagpur has also notified that objections against the Provisional Answer Keys will be received from February 22 to 25, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 results on March 17, 2022. The scorecard will be available to download from the application portal from March 21, 2022.

GATE 2022: Important Dates to Remember

GATE 2022 answer key release date: February 21, 2022

Challenges by candidates on Answer Key: February 22 to February 25, 2022

GATE 2022 results: March 17, 2022

Scorecards available to download: March 21, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the GATE 2022 Answer Key

GATE Answer key 2022: Here’s How to Check

Visit the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

official website, Click on the Login option available on the homepage.

option available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as enrollment id/email id and password to log in.

Now click on the ‘ View Answer Key ’ option.

’ option. The GATE 2022 Answer Key will appear on your device.

will appear on your device. Save, Download the GATE answer Key 2022.

Take a printout of GATE Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

In order to raise objections against the GATE Provisional Answer Key, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for each question. Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in maximum of 500 characters.

How to Calculate GATE Score Using the Answer Key

The main formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key is Total Marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for a wrong response. The IIT-Kharagpur has already released the GATE 2022 response sheet on February 15, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.