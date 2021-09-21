GATE 2022 Registration: Here comes a major update for candidates planning to appear for the GATE 2022 exam. The last date to apply for registration of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2022) is September 24. The exam will be held by the Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 2022. While the results are expected to be announced on March 17, 2022. Meanwhile, the last date for the late fee payment is October 1. Eligible candidates can fill the application form available on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - NTA Releases BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes; Check Details Here

Documents and information to be uploaded in the Application form

Applicant’s (Candidate) name

Date of birth

Valid mobile number(the number should be functional)

Email ID (the email Id should be functional)

Name of Parents

Educational degrees in scanned format (Check the dimensions and size)

Scanned current photograph (to be submitted as per the required size)

Scanned signature of the applicant

Scanned copy on one valid photo ID document such as Aadhaar card or PAN card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (disability certificate if applicable)

The examination is held once a year at the national level. The examination duration is 3 hours. Candidates must check the exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and syllabus before filling the GATE 2022 application form. The exams are held for the candidates to take admission in master programs. Candidates falling under the general category need to pay a sum of Rs 1500 as an application fee. This year, IIT Kharagpur is the conducting body. Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Hold Exam in February | Check Dates And Other Details Here