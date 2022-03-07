GATE 2022 Results: According to the official notification, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will declare the GATE 2022 Results on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1 Lakh Per Month; Apply Online For 4 Posts at iocrefrecruit.in

The GATE 2022 scorecards will be available to download from March 21, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the GATE 2022 Results.

GATE 2022 Results: Step by Step Guide to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Visit the official website, Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ” GATE 2022 Results ” available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, ” ” available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your required credentials such as enrollment id, and password to log in.

Enter your required credentials such as enrollment id, and password to log in. Step 4: Your GATE 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Your GATE 2022 Results will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save, Download and take a printout of the Result for future reference.

The GATE exam is held for the examinations to Postgraduate programs in Engineering or Science with scholarship and Assistantship from the Ministry of Education. This year, the National Coordination Board has decided to include two new papers; Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Geomatics Engineering. This time, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has organized the GATE 2022 exam. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.