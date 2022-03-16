GATE 2022 Result Date: According to the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 Result on Thursday, March 17, 2022. However, as per the media reports, the results are expected to release today, March 16. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam, can download the final result from the official website of GATE— gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Also Read - TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 444 Posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

GATE 2022 Result: Here’s How to Apply

Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2022 Result link available on the homepage.

link available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as enrollment number/ email id and password.

Now click on the submit option.

Your GATE 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

Download the GATE 2022 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2022 Result: Click Here to Download

