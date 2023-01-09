live

GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE: Hall Tickets Out, Students Can Download At gate.iitk.ac.in

Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Admit card released

GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released admit card for the GATE 2023 exams today. Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on January 03. However, it was postponed due to some technical issues.“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” reads a statement on the website.

Click Here To Download The Admit Card

How to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023?

Follow the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Admit card 2023.

Go to the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”

The login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.

Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Load More