GATE 2023 Admit Card Out: Facing Trouble Downloading Hall Ticket? Here’s What You Need To Do

Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Updated: January 9, 2023 2:41 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

GATE 2023 Admit card released
GATE 2023 Admit card released

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has released admit card for the GATE 2023 exams today. Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on January 03. However, it was postponed due to some technical issues.“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” reads a statement on the website.

Facing Problem While Downloading Your Admit Card? Here’s What You Need To Do

If there is any error while downloading the hall ticket, the student should immediately contact the exam conducting authorities and inform it. Aspirants can find the contact details at https://gate.iitk.ac.in/contact_us.html.

Click Here To Download The Admit Card

How to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023?

Follow the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Admit card 2023.

  • Go to the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”
  • The login window will appear on the screen.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.
  • Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    GATE 2023: Exam Details, Reporting Time

    GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day — the morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Facing Problem In Downloading Your GATE Hall Ticket? Here’s What You Need To Do

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Details Mentioned on IIT GATE Admit Card 2023?

    • Name of the candidate
    • Roll number
    • Examination Date
    • Examination time
    • Venue/ Exam centre
  • 1:10 PM IST
    IIT GATE Exam Pattern
    The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to track the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in for the latest updates.
  • 1:07 PM IST

    Exams To Begin From February 4

    This year, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

Published Date: January 9, 2023 1:03 PM IST

Updated Date: January 9, 2023 2:41 PM IST