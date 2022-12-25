GATE 2023 Exam From Feb 4; Admit Card Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2023: Candidates planning to appear for the competitive exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The candidates need to note that GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for the month of February 2023 and the admit cards for the same would be released on January 3, 2022 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination anytime soon. As per the academic calendar, GATE Admit Card 2023 will be published on January 03, 2023. Candidates planning to appear for the competitive exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 TIMELINE

GATE 2023 Exam: Check Paper-Wise Timings, Schedule Here

Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 am to 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

GATE 2023 Paper Timing

The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type

How to Download GATE Admit Card 2023?

Below are the steps to download the GATE Admit card 2023. To recall, only registered candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card.

Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.

Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.