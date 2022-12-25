Top Recommended Stories
GATE 2023 Exam From Feb 4; Admit Card Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE Admit Card 2023: Candidates planning to appear for the competitive exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination anytime soon. As per the academic calendar, GATE Admit Card 2023 will be published on January 03, 2023. Candidates planning to appear for the competitive exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.
Also Read:
GATE 2023 TIMELINE
- 03rd Jan, 2023: Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
- 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023: Exam Dates
- 15th Feb, 2023: Candidate’s response available on Application portal
- 21st Feb, 2023: Answer keys available on Application portal
- 22nd to 25th Feb, 2023:Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys
- 16th Mar, 2023: Announcement of Results for GATE 2023
- 21st Mar, 2023:Score Card available for Download
GATE 2023 Exam: Check Paper-Wise Timings, Schedule Here
|Date (Day)
|Time (IST)
|Activities/Paper
|Saturday, 4th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|CS
|02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|AR, ME
|Sunday, 5th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|EE, ES, XH
|02:30 pm – 5:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|BM, CY, EC
|Saturday, 11th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL
|02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF
|Sunday, 12th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|CE1, ST
|02:30 am to 5:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|CE2, MN
GATE 2023 Paper Timing
The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type
How to Download GATE Admit Card 2023?
Below are the steps to download the GATE Admit card 2023. To recall, only registered candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card.
- Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”
- Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.
- Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.