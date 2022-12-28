GATE 2023: Admit Card To Be Out On January 3. Here’s How To Download on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023: After the GATE 2023 admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Latest News Today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Wednesday said it will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 3. After the GATE 2023 admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. They just need the enrollment ID and password to download the GATE 2023 admit card.

Apart from the admit card, the candidates will need a valid id proof to carry to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023: Here’s How To Download Admit Card

First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link.

Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password.

After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link.

The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on the exam day.