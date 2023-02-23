GATE 2023 Answer Key Challenge Link Activated at gate.iitk.ac.in; Know How to Raise Objection
GATE 2023 Answer Key: The last date to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key is February 25.
GATE 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body on Thursday activated the answer key challenge window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). All those candidates who have appeared for the national level examination can submit grievances against the GATE 2023 provisional answer key by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. The examination was held on February 4,5,11, and 12, 2023.
GATE 2023 Answer Key Objection Fees
The last date to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key is February 25. Candidates need to pay a processing fee of Rs 500 per answer challenged. After considering the challenges received against the provisional answer key, the examination authority will release the GATE 2023 final answer key along with the final result. The Institute will declare the GATE 2023 results on March 16. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 21. “Candidates can access the answer keys by logging into their account. Candidate Responses is accessible through login Candidates can Contest/Challenge the Answer Keys by logging into their account. The last date for Contest is 25 February 2023,” reads the official statement.
GATE 2023 Answer Key Objection Window: Direct Link
GATE 2023 Answer Key Direct Link(link active now)
