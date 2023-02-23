Home

GATE 2023 Answer Key Challenge Link Activated at gate.iitk.ac.in; Know How to Raise Objection

GATE 2023 Answer Key: The last date to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key is February 25.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body on Thursday activated the answer key challenge window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). All those candidates who have appeared for the national level examination can submit grievances against the GATE 2023 provisional answer key by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. The examination was held on February 4,5,11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 Answer Key Objection Fees

The last date to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key is February 25. Candidates need to pay a processing fee of Rs 500 per answer challenged. After considering the challenges received against the provisional answer key, the examination authority will release the GATE 2023 final answer key along with the final result. The Institute will declare the GATE 2023 results on March 16. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 21. “Candidates can access the answer keys by logging into their account. Candidate Responses is accessible through login Candidates can Contest/Challenge the Answer Keys by logging into their account. The last date for Contest is 25 February 2023,” reads the official statement.

GATE 2023 Answer Key Objection Window: Direct Link

GATE 2023 Answer Key Direct Link(link active now)

Step-by-Step Guide to Raise Objections Against GATE 2023 Answer Key Below are the steps through which candidates can raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key Check the steps outlined below. Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the GATE answer key 2023 link.

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Now, Select the link to raise challenges.

Select the question ID. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

Once you have uploaded the appropriate representation in support of your answer, pay the GATE answer key challenge fee. Now submit objections.

After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. IIT GATE 2023 Normalized Marks And Cut Off After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE Score. For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject. GATE cutoff 2023 is the minimum qualifying mark required by the candidates to get admission to the participating institutes. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

