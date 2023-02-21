Home

GATE 2023 Answer Key Out At Gate.Iitk.Ac.In | Check Steps To Download

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the GATE Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE Answer Key 2023: IIT Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam answer key today. Earlier in a notification, the GATE administering body had notified that the answer key would be available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. after 5 pm today.

Also, candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be made available on March 21. One can check the important dates, and steps to check the answer key here.

Answer keys available on the Application portal: February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023 Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys : February 22, to February 25, 2023

: February 22, to February 25, 2023 Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 : March 16, 2023

: March 16, 2023 Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

How To Download GATE 2023 Answer Key/Scorecard/ Result?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to check the GATE answer key.

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Answer Key.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The GATE 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GATE 2023 Answer Key and take a printout for future reference.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. The examination was held on February 4,5,11, and 12, 2023. For more details, go through the official website.

