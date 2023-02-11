Home

Education

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Answer Key: Know Release Date And Time

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Answer Key: Know Release Date And Time

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Answer Key: According to the Information Bulletin, the GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21, while the candidates’ response sheets will be made available on the gate.iitk.ac.in on February 15.

GATE 2023 Admit card released

GATE 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body, will soon release the answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination. According to the Information Bulletin, the GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21, while the candidates’ response sheets will be made available on the gate.iitk.ac.in on February 15. At Present, the GATE day 3 examination is being held today, February 11. The examination will conclude tomorrow, February 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16. Candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

GATE 2023 Examinations: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023

Candidate’s response available in Application portal: February 15, 2023

Answer keys available on Application portal: February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

How To Download GATE 2023 Answer Key?

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE 2023 Answer Key.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The GATE 2023 Answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

GATE Scores

After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE Score.

For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks.

GATE 2023 Scorecard

After the declaration of results, GATE 2023 Scorecards of the qualified candidates can be downloaded free of cost between March 21 2023 to May 31, 2023 from the GATE 2023 website. It is highly recommended that a softcopy of the scorecard is safely stored by the candidate for all the future uses. In case, GATE qualified candidates require the softcopy of their GATE Scorecard after 31st May 2023 and till 31st December 2023, they MUST pay a fee of ₹ 500 (Rupees five hundred only) per paper for obtaining the same. From 1st January 2024 onwards, NO scorecard will be issued for GATE 2023 qualified candidates. There is NO provision for the issue of hard copies of the GATE Scorecard. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.