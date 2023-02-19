GATE 2023 Answer Key Shortly; Know How to Check Result at gate.iitk.ac.in

Home

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the GATE Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur — has announced the answer key date. The GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the GATE Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Also, candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be made available on March 21. One can check the important dates, and steps to check the answer key here.

GATE 2023 Important Dates Here

GATE 2023 Examinations : February 4,5,11, 12, 2023

: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023 Candidate’s response available in the Application portal : February 15, 2023

: February 15, 2023 Answer keys available on the Application portal: February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023 Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys : February 22, to February 25, 2023

: February 22, to February 25, 2023 Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 : March 16, 2023

: March 16, 2023 Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

How To Download GATE 2023 Answer Key/Scorecard/ Result?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to check the GATE answer key.

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Answer Key.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The GATE 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GATE 2023 Answer Key and take a printout for future reference.

GATE cutoff 2023 is the minimum qualifying mark required by the candidates to get admission to the participating institutes.

GATE Paper 2022 Check GATE Qualifying Marks and Name of the Category OBC-NCL/ EWS SC/ST/PwD CS 25 22.5 16.6 ECE 25 22.5 16.5 Biotechnology 35.5 31.9 23.6 Chemical Engineering 25.3 22.7 16.8 Statistics 25 22.5 16.6 Metallurgical engineering 46.2 41.5 30.8 Mathematics 27.3 24.5 18.2 Electrical engineering 30.7 27.6 20.4 Textile engineering and fibre science 36.8 34.9 25.6 Mechanical Engineering (ME) 28.1 25.2 18.7 Physics 26.5 23.8 – Life Science (Botany/ Zoology) 33.9 30.5 22.5 Ecology and life sciences 33.4 30 22.2 Agriculture Engineering 26.3 23.6 17.5 Chemistry 27.5 24.7 18.3 Mining Engineering 25.5 22.9 17 Engineering Sciences (Fluid Mechanics/ Thermodynamics) 40.3 36.2 26.8

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. The examination was held on February 4,5,11, and 12, 2023. For more details, go through the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.