GATE 2023 Answer Key Shortly; Know How to Check Result at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the GATE Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. 

Updated: February 19, 2023 6:33 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GATE 2023 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur — has announced the answer key date. The GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the GATE Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Also, candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be made available on March 21. One can check the important dates, and steps to check the answer key here.

GATE 2023 Important Dates Here

  • GATE 2023 Examinations: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023
  • Candidate’s response available in the Application portal: February 15, 2023
  • Answer keys available on the Application portal: February 21, 2023
  • Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023
  • Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
  • Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

How To Download GATE 2023 Answer Key/Scorecard/ Result?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to check the GATE answer key.

  • Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Answer Key.”
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The GATE 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the GATE 2023 Answer Key and take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2022 Qualifying Cutoff: CheckBranch-Wise, Category Wise Cut Off Here

GATE cutoff 2023 is the minimum qualifying mark required by the candidates to get admission to the participating institutes.

GATE Paper 2022

Check GATE Qualifying Marks and Name of the Category 

General

OBC-NCL/ EWS

SC/ST/PwD

CS

25

22.5

16.6

ECE

25

22.5

16.5

Biotechnology

35.5

31.9

23.6

Chemical Engineering

25.3

22.7

16.8

Statistics

25

22.5

16.6

Metallurgical engineering

46.2

41.5

30.8

Mathematics

27.3

24.5

18.2

Electrical engineering

30.7

27.6

20.4

Textile engineering and fibre science

36.8

34.9

25.6

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

28.1

25.2

18.7

Physics

26.5

23.8

Life Science (Botany/ Zoology)

33.9

30.5

22.5

Ecology and life sciences

33.4

30

22.2

Agriculture Engineering

26.3

23.6

17.5

Chemistry

27.5

24.7

18.3

Mining Engineering

25.5

22.9

17

Engineering Sciences (Fluid Mechanics/ Thermodynamics)

40.3

36.2

26.8

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. The examination was held on February 4,5,11, and 12, 2023. For more details, go through the official website.

Published Date: February 19, 2023 6:14 PM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 6:33 PM IST

