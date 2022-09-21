GATE 2023 Application Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, on Wednesday released an important notice for students regarding the on-going Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 registration portal.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling to GATE Registration: Check Important Education Events For This Week

After some of the students raised concerns, IIT Kanpur shared that the rectification portal at the GATE 2023 application window is at present facing some issues and the authorities confirmed that the correction window or rectification portal has some issues which are being worked upon. IIT Kanpur asked the candidates not to panic and not to submit any fresh applications.

"Please note that you will have two more weeks to rectify the errors, after the application window closes, i.e until 20th Oct. Also note that you need not submit new application for the defects in your application," IIT Kanpur said in the notice on the website.

The GATE 2023 candidates should note that the registration window to apply for the examination will remain open till October 7, 2022. Moreover, the GATE 2023 registration without any additional late fee can be made till September 30, 2022. And after that, another week’s extended time would be given to candidates, but late fee charges would apply.

After the registration closes, the GATE 2023 correction window would be opened and then the candidates would get an option to make changes and even opt for change in examination city. IIT Kanpur said the correction window would remain open till October 20.

The candidates need to note that GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for the month of February 2023 and the admit cards for the same would be released on January 3, 2022 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

The candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination must apply and complete the application process at the earliest.

For the general information of the students, the GATE score is valid for a period of 5 years, those who wish to apply for GATE based recruitments must note that they need to appear for that year’s examination.