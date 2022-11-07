GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check How To Make Changes HERE

GATE 2023 Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in: Registered candidates are required to log in through the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in, using their credentials, and make the necessary changes.

The candidates need to note that GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for the month of February 2023 and the admit cards for the same would be released on January 3, 2022 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 application form correction window tomorrow, November 8, 2022. During this time period, candidates who have submitted the GATE 2023 Application form can make changes/ corrections to their application forms. Registered candidates are required to log in through the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in, using their credentials, and make the necessary changes. The last date to submit the application form is November 14, 2022.

LIST OF CHANGES ONE CAN MAKE IN THE GATE 2023 APPLICATION FORM

Candidates can correct their name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city mentioned in the form.

HOW TO EDIT THE GATE 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the login option.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your GATE 2023 Application form will open on the screen.

Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2023 ADMIT CARD

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 on January 03, 2023.

GATE 2023 EXAM DATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

GATE 2023 EXAM

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).