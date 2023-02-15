GATE 2023 Candidate’s Response Sheet Shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in; Answer key on Feb 21

Home

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 candidates’ response sheets: According to the Information Bulletin, the GATE 2023 candidates’ response sheets will be released on February 15.

GATE 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body, will release the candidate’s response sheet for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination today, February 15, 2023. According to the Information Bulletin, the GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the candidates’ response sheets by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16. Candidates can download the scorecard from March 21.

The GATE 2023 examination was held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in eight sessions. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment. They will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key between February 22 to 25. Candidates can use the GATE 2023 response sheet and answer key to estimate their probable marks before the results are declared.

GATE 2023 Examinations: February 4,5,11, 12, 2023

Candidate’s response available in Application portal: February 15, 2023

Answer keys available on Application portal: February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22, to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2023

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Candidate’s Response Sheet.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The GATE 2023 Candidate’s Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen. Download the Candidate’s Response Sheet and take a printout for future reference.

For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be a negative marking.

For 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ and NAT question.

After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE Score. For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

