GATE 2023 Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in: Eligible candidates can edit the GATE 2023 application form by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

GATE 2023 Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur has activated the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, November 08, 2022. Eligible candidates can edit the GATE 2023 application form by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit the modified application form is November 14, 2022. The GATE 2023 examination will be held on February 04, 05, 11, and 12, 2023.

The candidate’s response sheet will be available from February 15. GATE 2023 Answer Key will be released on February 21, 2023. As per the schedule, GATE 2023 Result will be declared on March 16, 2023.

HOW TO EDIT THE GATE 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the login option.

Your GATE 2023 Application form will be displayed on the screen.

Make changes accordingly and submit the application form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

LIST OF CHANGES ONE CAN MAKE IN GATE 2023 APPLICATION FORM

The candidates can correct or change these fields in the application form:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

PwD

Dyslexia

Address

College details

Exam Paper

Additional exam paper and exam city.

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.