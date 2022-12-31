GATE 2023 Admit Card Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Answer To Frequently Asked Questions Here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 Examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

The candidates need to note that GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for the month of February 2023 and the admit cards for the same would be released on January 3, 2022 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from February 4. As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The GATE 2023 exam will be for 29 papers. One can check all frequently asked questions here.

GATE 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Form of GATE?

GATE Stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

In which month will the GATE be held 2023?

Who will conduct GATE 2023?

What is the Official Website For GATE?

Candidates are advised to track the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

When Will GATE 2023 Admit Card Be Released?

Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card from January 03, 2023.

Any Document One Needs to Carry Along with GATE Admit Card?

Yes, candidates must also bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

GATE Exam Pattern?

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type.

GATE Score Validity?

The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule?

GATE 2023 Exam Dates: Check Schedule Here

Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 am to 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

How to Download GATE Admit Card 2023?

Below are the steps to download the GATE Admit card 2023. To recall, only registered candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card.

Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.

Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.