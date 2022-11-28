Top Recommended Stories
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Out at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Paper-Wise Timings, Exam Pattern Here
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule, Date at gate.iitk.ac.in: Engineering aspirants are advised to check the GATE exam dates by visiting the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule, Date at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination, today, November 28, 2022. Engineering aspirants are advised to check the GATE exam dates by visiting the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.
Also Read:
GATE 2023 EXAM DATES: CHECK DETAILED SCHEDULE HERE
|Date (Day)
|Time (IST)
|Activities/Paper
|Saturday, 4th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|CS
|02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|AR, ME
|Sunday, 5th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|EE, ES, XH
|02:30 pm – 5:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|BM, CY, EC
|Saturday, 11th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL
|02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF
|Sunday, 12th February 2023
|09:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)
|CE1, ST
|02:30 am to 5:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)
|CE2, MN
GATE 2023 EXAM: CHECK TIMING HERE
The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper.
GATE 2023 PAPER PATTERN
GATE 2023 ADMIT CARD
Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card from January 03, 2023, by visiting the official website.
GATE 2023 TIMELINE
- 03rd Jan, 2023: Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
- 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023: Exam Dates
- 15th Feb, 2023: Candidate’s response available on Application portal
- 21st Feb, 2023: Answer keys available on Application portal
- 22nd to 25th Feb, 2023:Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys
- 16th Mar, 2023: Announcement of Results for GATE 2023
- 21st Mar, 2023:Score Card available for Download
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.