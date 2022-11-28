GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Out at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Paper-Wise Timings, Exam Pattern Here

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule, Date at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination, today, November 28, 2022. Engineering aspirants are advised to check the GATE exam dates by visiting the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 EXAM DATES: CHECK DETAILED SCHEDULE HERE

Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 am to 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

GATE 2023 EXAM: CHECK TIMING HERE

The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper.

GATE 2023 PAPER PATTERN

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

GATE 2023 ADMIT CARD

Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card from January 03, 2023, by visiting the official website.

GATE 2023 TIMELINE