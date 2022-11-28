GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Out at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Paper-Wise Timings, Exam Pattern Here

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule, Date at gate.iitk.ac.in: Engineering aspirants are advised to check the GATE exam dates by visiting the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

Updated: November 28, 2022 12:21 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GATE 2023 Registration process start from tomorrow steps to apply online at Gate iitk ac in
The candidates need to note that GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for the month of February 2023 and the admit cards for the same would be released on January 3, 2022 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule, Date at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination, today, November 28, 2022. Engineering aspirants are advised to check the GATE exam dates by visiting the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Also Read:

GATE 2023 EXAM DATES: CHECK DETAILED SCHEDULE HERE

Date (Day)Time (IST)Activities/Paper
Saturday, 4th February 202309:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)		CS
02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)		AR, ME
Sunday, 5th February 202309:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)		EE, ES, XH
02:30 pm – 5:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)		BM, CY, EC
Saturday, 11th February 202309:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)		GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL
02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)		AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF
Sunday, 12th February 202309:30 am to 12:30 pm
(Forenoon Session – FN)		CE1, ST
02:30 am to 5:30 pm
(Afternoon Session – AN)		CE2, MN

GATE 2023 EXAM: CHECK TIMING HERE

The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper.

GATE 2023 PAPER PATTERN

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

GATE 2023 ADMIT CARD

Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card from January 03, 2023, by visiting the official website.

GATE 2023 TIMELINE

  • 03rd Jan, 2023: Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
  • 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023: Exam Dates
  • 15th Feb, 2023: Candidate’s response available on Application portal
  • 21st Feb, 2023: Answer keys available on Application portal
  • 22nd to 25th Feb, 2023:Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys
  • 16th Mar, 2023: Announcement of Results for GATE 2023
  • 21st Mar, 2023:Score Card available for Download

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 28, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 12:21 PM IST