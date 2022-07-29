GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. IIT Kanpur said it will begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 from August 30.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Begins From August 30; Here's How to Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Eligibility criteria

Before applying for GATE 2023 exam, candidates need to be check the eligibility criteria of the exam. So who is eligible to apply for GATE 2023 exam? A candidate who has completed engineering, technology, architecture, commerce, science or arts degree from a government-approved program is eligible to appear for GATE 2023. Also, students who are in the studying in the last year of their undergraduate degree program are eligible to apply for GATE 2023.

GATE 2023: Exam pattern

GATE 2023, a computer-based test (CBT), will be conducted for 29 papers (subjects). The exam will he held across several cities in India. It will also be conducted in cities of other countries including Bangladesh, Singapore, Nepal and UAE.

About GATE exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).