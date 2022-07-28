GATE 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 from August 30, 2022. Students who want to fill the GATE 2023 application form can visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the information bulletin, the last date to register for GATE 2023 is September 30, 2022. This year, IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Previous Year's Cut-Off, Other Details Here
Why is GATE Conducted?
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).
GATE 2023 Registration Important Dates
- Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022
- Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill the GATE 2023 application form.
GATE 2023 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?
- Visit the official website of gate.iitk.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” GATE 2023 Registration.”
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
GATE 2023 – Highlights
- GATE 2023 Examination Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)
- Duration: 3 hours*
- Number of Subjects (Papers): 29
- GATE 2023 Examination: February 4, 5, 11, 12
- Organizing Institute for GATE 2023 is Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.