GATE 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 from August 30, 2022. Students who want to fill the GATE 2023 application form can visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the information bulletin, the last date to register for GATE 2023 is September 30, 2022. This year, IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022.

Why is GATE Conducted?

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).