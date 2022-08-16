GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur will begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) from August 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the GATE 2023 application form by logging into the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. According to the GATE 2023 information bulletin, the last date to submit the application form is September 30, 2022. GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com

Candidates can check the important dates, other details here.

Opening Date of GATE 2023 Application: August 30, 2022

Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

GATE 2023 Exam Dates: 4 th , 5 th , 11 th & 12 th Feb, 2023

Answer keys available on the Application portal: Feb 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023 GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

Here’s How to Fill GATE 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage.

Register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.

Upload the required documents.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee.

Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.

Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2023 Mode of Examination

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI). Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside