GATE 2023 Registration Latest News: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur is all set to begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) from tomorrow, August 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to fill up the GATE 2023 application form by visiting the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 30, 2022. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.
GATE 2023 Mode of Examination
GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.
GATE 2023 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here
- Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022
- Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023
For the convenience of the aspirants, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Candidates should make sure that the original and scanned documents are readable.
Step By Step Guide to Fill GATE 2023 Application Form
- Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2023 Registration.”
- New users will have to register themselves on the portal.
- Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.
- Upload the required scanned documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the GATE application form.
- Download the GATE 2023 application form. Take a printout of it for future reference.
GATE 2023 Papers
GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. Valid GATE score can be used for seeking admission to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.
GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.