GATE 2023 Registration Latest News: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur is all set to begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) from tomorrow, August 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to fill up the GATE 2023 application form by visiting the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 30, 2022. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 Mode of Examination

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.