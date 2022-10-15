GATE 2023 Registration Latest News: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, on Saturday extended the GATE 2023 Registration deadline till October 16 that is Sunday. Now the candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE Exam on October 16, 2022 with late fees on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.inAlso Read - GATE 2023 Registration Extended Till Oct 07; Check Exam Date, Documents Required

Earlier, the last date to apply with late fees was October 14, 2022. However, IIT Kanpur has once again extended the deadline to apply for the GATE Exam for the convenience of the candidates.

GATE 2023 Registration: Late fee details

The candidates who belong to general category, and the foreign nationals need to pay a late fee of Rs 2,200 per paper, while female, SC/ ST category candidates need to pay a late fee of Rs 1,350. Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Ends on Sept 30; Check Exam Date, Steps to Fill Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registration: Documents required

For the GATE 2023 Registration, the required documents include candidate’s photograph, signature, category certificate, PwD certificate.

The candidates must note that the GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 for 29 papers. And there will be 82 combinations of papers. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for a total of 100 marks and the General Aptitude (GA)- 15 marks and rest papers is of 85 marks.

GATE 2023: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for online registration

Enter your email id, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the late fees and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates need to know that GATE 2023 will be conducted by IIT Kanpur this year and this exam is being held for admissions into Post graduate courses in engineering and technology available at IIT and IISc Bangalore.