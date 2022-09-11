GATE 2023 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will end the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2023) on September 30, 2022. The GATE 2023 application form is available at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for the registration process. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for GATE 2023. GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and February 12, 2023.Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in. Check Steps to Download Scorecard
Know Why GATE Exam is Conducted?
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. Also Read - MAH CET Law Result 2022 For 5 Year LLB Course Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. Deets Inside
GATE 2023 Registration: Check Detailed Schedule
- Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022
- Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023
How to Fill Up GATE 2023 Registration Form?
Interested candidates can fill up the GATE 2023 registration form. Follow the steps to understand how to apply for registration: Also Read - JoSAA 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in; Check Schedule, Other Details Here
- Go to the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Click on the “login” option available on the homepage.
- If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal.
- After successful registration, an application number/ enrollment ID will be sent to the registered candidate email id.
- Login again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the application form including details such as educational qualifications, personal details, etc.
- Upload the required documents.
- Candidates have to pay the application fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.
- Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.
- Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Documents Required During GATE 2023 Registration Process
The candidates are required to keep the following documents ready while filling up the GATE application form 2023 online.
- Candidate’s photograph
- Candidate’s signature
- Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).
- Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).
- Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.
- Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License (should have Name, Date of birth of the candidate and unique Photo ID number. This must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification)
GATE 2023 Application Fee
For examination centres in India:
|Category
|Application Fee (without late fee)
|Application Fee (with late fee)
|Female candidates
|Rs 850
|Rs 1,350
|SC, ST, PwD candidates
|Rs 850
|Rs 1,350
|All other candidates
|Rs 1,700
|Rs 2,200
Details of Application Fee for GATE 2023 for Foreign National Candidates (Per Subject Paper)
|Examination Centres
|Regular period(30th August to
30th Sept. 2022)
|During the Extended
Period (1
st Oct. to 7
th
Oct. 2022)
|Centres in India
|Rs. 1700
|Rs. 2200
|Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur,
Male, Port Louis and Thimphu
|US$ 100
|US$ 150
|Dubai and Singapore
|US$ 200
|US$ 250