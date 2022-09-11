GATE 2023 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will end the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2023) on September 30, 2022. The GATE 2023 application form is available at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for the registration process. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for GATE 2023. GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and February 12, 2023.Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in. Check Steps to Download Scorecard

Know Why GATE Exam is Conducted?

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.