GATE 2023 Registration Extended on gate.iitkgp.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Now, GATE Aspirants will be able to submit the application form till October 07 (without a late fee) by visiting the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. "The deadline for Regular Registration is extended till 07th Oct. 2022 (Without Late Fee)," a statement on the GATE 2023 website read.

Check GATE 2023 Registration Revised Schedule

Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022

Closing Date of Regular Registration (without Late Fee): October 07, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 14, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

Exam Dates: 4 th , 5 th , 11 th & 12 th Feb, 2023

Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023

Apply Online: GATE 2023 Application Form

LIST OF DOCUMENTS REQUIRED DURING GATE REGISTRATION

Candidates must have the following documents on hand when filling out the GATE application form 2023 online.

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License (should have Name, Date of birth of the candidate and unique Photo ID number. This must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification)

GATE 2023 EXAM PATTERN

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).