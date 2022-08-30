GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has finally started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2023) today, August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website —gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit the GATE 2023 registration form is September 30, 2022. This year, GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for GATE 2023.Also Read - UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2022 Released at upsc.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

Candidates can check the important details, application fee, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

Opening Date of Online Application : August 30, 2022

: August 30, 2022 Closing Date of Regular Registration : September 30, 2022

: September 30, 2022 End of Extended Period (with Late Fee) : October 07, 2022

: October 07, 2022 Availability of GATE Admit cards for download : January 03, 2023

: January 03, 2023 Exam Dates : 4 th , 5 th , 11 th & 12 th Feb, 2023

: 4 , 5 , 11 & 12 Feb, 2023 Candidate’s response available on Application portal : Feb 15, 2023

: Feb 15, 2023 Answer keys available on Application portal : Feb 21, 2023

: Feb 21, 2023 Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys : February 22 to February 25, 2023

: February 22 to February 25, 2023 Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 : March 16, 2023

: March 16, 2023 Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023

GATE Application Form 2023: Here’s How to Apply?

Visit the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage.

Register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.

Upload the required documents.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee.

Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.

Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.

GATE 2023 Application Fee

For examination centres in India:

Candidate’s category Regular period(30th August to

30th Sept. 2022) During the Extended

Period (1

st Oct. to 7

th

Oct. 2022) Female candidates (per paper) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 SC/ST/PWD candidates (per paper) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 All the other candidates Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200

Details of Application Fee for GATE 2023 for Foreign National Candidates (Per Subject Paper)

Examination Centres Regular period(30th August to

30th Sept. 2022) During the Extended

Period (1

st Oct. to 7

th

Oct. 2022) Centres in India Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200 Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur,

Male, Port Louis and Thimphu US$ 100 US$ 150 Dubai and Singapore US$ 200 US$ 250

GATE 2023 Papers

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. Valid GATE score can be used for seeking admission to: (i) Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.