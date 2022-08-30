GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has finally started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2023) today, August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website —gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit the GATE 2023 registration form is September 30, 2022. This year, GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for GATE 2023.Also Read - UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2022 Released at upsc.gov.in| Here's Direct Link
Candidates can check the important details, application fee, eligibility criteria, and other details here.
GATE 2023 Registration: Check Complete Schedule Here
- Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022
- Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023
GATE Application Form 2023: Here’s How to Apply?
- Visit the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Candidates are required to pay the application fee.
- Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.
- Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.
GATE 2023 Application Fee
For examination centres in India:
|Candidate’s category
|Regular period(30th August to
30th Sept. 2022)
|During the Extended
Period (1
st Oct. to 7
th
Oct. 2022)
|Female candidates (per paper)
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1350
|SC/ST/PWD candidates (per paper)
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1350
|All the other candidates
|Rs. 1700
|Rs. 2200
Details of Application Fee for GATE 2023 for Foreign National Candidates (Per Subject Paper)
|Examination Centres
|Regular period(30th August to
30th Sept. 2022)
|During the Extended
Period (1
st Oct. to 7
th
Oct. 2022)
|Centres in India
|Rs. 1700
|Rs. 2200
|Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur,
Male, Port Louis and Thimphu
|US$ 100
|US$ 150
|Dubai and Singapore
|US$ 200
|US$ 250
GATE 2023 Papers
GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. Valid GATE score can be used for seeking admission to: (i) Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.