GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2023) from August 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill the GATE Application Form by logging into the official website —gate.iitk.ac.in. According to the information bulletin, the last date to submit the GATE 2023 registration form is September 30, 2022. GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for GATE 2023.

GATE 2023 Registration Schedule

Events Dates online application process opens August 30, 2022 Closing date of regular online application process September 30, 2022 Closing date of extended online application process October 7, 2022 Modifications in GATE 2023 application November 4 – 11, 2022 Availability of GATE admit cards for download January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 examinations February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023 Candidate's response available in application portal February 15, 2023 Answer keys available on application portal February 21, 2023 Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys February 22 – 25, 2023 Announcement of results for GATE 2023 March 16, 2023 Availability of score card for download by candidates March 21, 2023

How to Fill GATE Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage.

Register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.

Upload the required documents.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee.

Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.

Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE Paper Pattern

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. Each GATE 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks). All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type.

GATE 2023 Mode of Examination

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).