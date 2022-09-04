GATE 2023 Registration Latest Update: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has begun on August 30, 2022, and is underway at gate.iitk.ac.in. Interested candidates can fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in — by September 30, 2022. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Result on Sept 11

GATE 2023 Exam Date

According to the information bulletin, GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. IIT Kanpur is the organizing institute for GATE 2023.

Check Steps To Fill GATE Application Form 2023

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps to register yourself.

Visit the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the login option.

If you are a new user then Register yourself on the portal.

Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.

Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Apply Online For GATE Application Form 2023

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Before starting the application process, the candidate must ensure that he/she meets the educational eligibility criteria of GATE 2023.

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam. For more information, please check the GATE 2023 information bulletin.

Opening Date of Online Application : August 30, 2022

: August 30, 2022 Closing Date of Regular Registration : September 30, 2022

: September 30, 2022 End of Extended Period (with Late Fee) : October 07, 2022

: October 07, 2022 Availability of GATE Admit cards for download : January 03, 2023

: January 03, 2023 Exam Dates : 4 th , 5 th , 11 th & 12 th Feb, 2023

: 4 , 5 , 11 & 12 Feb, 2023 Candidate’s response available on Application portal : Feb 15, 2023

: Feb 15, 2023 Answer keys available on Application portal : Feb 21, 2023

: Feb 21, 2023 Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys : February 22 to February 25, 2023

: February 22 to February 25, 2023 Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 : March 16, 2023

: March 16, 2023 Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023 GATE 2023 Mode of Examination GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

GATE 2023 Application Fee

For examination centres in India:

Candidate’s category Regular period(30th August to

30th Sept. 2022) During the Extended

Period (1

st Oct. to 7

th

Oct. 2022) Female candidates (per paper) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 SC/ST/PWD candidates (per paper) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 All the other candidates Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200

Details of Application Fee for GATE 2023 for Foreign National Candidates (Per Subject Paper)