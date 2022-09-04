GATE 2023 Registration Latest Update: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has begun on August 30, 2022, and is underway at gate.iitk.ac.in. Interested candidates can fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in — by September 30, 2022. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Result on Sept 11
GATE 2023 Exam Date
- According to the information bulletin, GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. IIT Kanpur is the organizing institute for GATE 2023.
Check Steps To Fill GATE Application Form 2023
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps to register yourself.
- Visit the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the login option.
- If you are a new user then Register yourself on the portal.
- Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.
- Once registered, log in using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the GATE 2023 application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Once you have paid the application fee, submit the form.
- Download the GATE 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Before starting the application process, the candidate must ensure that he/she meets the educational eligibility criteria of GATE 2023.
- A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam. For more information, please check the GATE 2023 information bulletin.
GATE 2023 Registration: Important Dates You Need to know
- Opening Date of Online Application: August 30, 2022
- Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022
- End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022
- Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023
- Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb, 2023
- Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023
- Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023
- Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023
- Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023
- Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023
GATE 2023 Mode of Examination
GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).
GATE 2023 Application Fee
For examination centres in India:
|Candidate’s category
|Regular period(30th August to
30th Sept. 2022)
|During the Extended
Period (1
st Oct. to 7
th
Oct. 2022)
|Female candidates (per paper)
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1350
|SC/ST/PWD candidates (per paper)
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1350
|All the other candidates
|Rs. 1700
|Rs. 2200
Details of Application Fee for GATE 2023 for Foreign National Candidates (Per Subject Paper)
|Examination Centres
|Regular period(30th August to
30th Sept. 2022)
|During the Extended
Period (1
st Oct. to 7
th
Oct. 2022)
|Centres in India
|Rs. 1700
|Rs. 2200
|Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur,
Male, Port Louis and Thimphu
|US$ 100
|US$ 150
|Dubai and Singapore
|US$ 200
|US$ 250