Home

Education

GATE 2023 Result Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Previous Year Branch-Wise Qualifying Cut Off Here

GATE 2023 Result Soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Previous Year Branch-Wise Qualifying Cut Off Here

GATE 2023 Result: The GATE qualifying cutoff, also known as the GATE 2023 cutoff, is the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify for the exam.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

GATE 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body, will release the answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination on February 21, while the GATE 2023 results will be made available on the gate.iitk.ac.in on March 16. Registered candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023. Please note that two types of cutoffs will be released for the GATE 2023 examination. They are — Qualifying and admission cutoff of GATE 2023.

GATE Qualifying Cutoff 2023 Vs GATE Admission Cutoff 2023: All you need to know

What is GATE Qualifying Cutoff?

The GATE qualifying cutoff, also known as the GATE 2023 cutoff, is the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify for the exam. The GATE cutoff for 2023 will be different for each of the 29 subjects for which the exam will be held. It is published by the organizing IIT — Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

You may like to read

What is GATE 2023 Admission Cutoff?

GATE cutoff 2023 is the minimum qualifying mark required by the candidates to get admission to the participating institutes. The institute releases the GATE admission cutoff 2023 at the time of admission in which admission is desired. It is published by the institutes individually. GATE 2023 cutoff marks for IIT and NIT will also differ depending on the candidate category.

GATE 2022 Qualifying Cutoff: CheckBranch-Wise, Category Wise Cut Off Here

GATE Paper 2022 Check GATE Qualifying Marks and Name of the Category General OBC-NCL/ EWS SC/ST/PwD CS 25 22.5 16.6 ECE 25 22.5 16.5 Biotechnology 35.5 31.9 23.6 Chemical Engineering 25.3 22.7 16.8 Statistics 25 22.5 16.6 Metallurgical engineering 46.2 41.5 30.8 Mathematics 27.3 24.5 18.2 Electrical engineering 30.7 27.6 20.4 Textile engineering and fibre science 36.8 34.9 25.6 Mechanical Engineering (ME) 28.1 25.2 18.7 Physics 26.5 23.8 – Life Science (Botany/ Zoology) 33.9 30.5 22.5 Ecology and life sciences 33.4 30 22.2 Agriculture Engineering 26.3 23.6 17.5 Chemistry 27.5 24.7 18.3 Mining Engineering 25.5 22.9 17 Engineering Sciences (Fluid Mechanics/ Thermodynamics) 40.3 36.2 26.8

Factors On Which GATE 2023 Qualifying Cutoff Depends

Performance of the candidate GATE exam.

Category of the candidates

Previous cutoff trends

Factors On Which GATE 2023 Admission Cutoff Depends

Number of applications received for admission

Availability of seats

Category of the candidates

GATE 2023 Answer Key Direct Link(link active now)

How To Download GATE 2023 Answer Key ?

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Answer Key.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The GATE 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Answer Key and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE 2023 examination was held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in eight sessions. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment. They will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key between February 22 to 25. Candidates can use the GATE 2023 response sheet and answer key to estimate their probable marks before the results are declared. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.