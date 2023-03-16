Home

GATE 2023 Result: Official Website Crashes Due to Technical Glitch; Anxious Aspirants Flood Twitter With Complaints, Memes

GATE 2023 Result: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and February 12, 2023.

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body, has declared the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination today, March 16(4:00 PM). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. “GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16th March 2023 after 4:00 pm in candidate application portal,” reads the official statement.

However, several students have also been tweeting about the technical glitches in the GATE 2023 website. Candidates have reported finding “server issues” and “502 errors” in the GATE 2023 result login window, respectively. Others have posted memes and stated that it is currently lunchtime and the release of the GATE 2023 results will take some time. Check tweets here.

GATE RESULT 2023: Check ASPIRANTS TWEETS HERE

504 GATEWAY TIME OUT ffs — Avani Seema Jha (@avani_seema_jha) March 16, 2023

Logged in. Results not out yet. — daniyal (@daniyalansari__) March 16, 2023

#GATE2023 504 Gateway Time-out

Really sucks .. damn …! — Sathwiikk (@sathwiikm) March 16, 2023

I’m constantly refreshing since 4:00pm on gate portal..! No result yet! @AboutGATE2023 where’s my result…? #GATEResult #GATE2023

There’s slight update on portal some green & yellow bars.., but no results — Aditya Kanojiya (@kanojiya_aditya) March 16, 2023

#GATE2023 bhaisahab aadha ghanta ho gaya… aur kitna tadpaoge — Avani Seema Jha (@avani_seema_jha) March 16, 2023

IITK please sort out your server issues because “Fir Agle Attempt k liye bhi to Padhne Bethna h ” #GATE2023 — SAFAL BHARDWAJ (@bhardwaj_safal) March 16, 2023

#GATE2023 #GATEResult

IITK PRO: Gate2023 Results are declared…

Le me: constantly refreshing logged in portal since 4:00pm be like.. pic.twitter.com/Hd54sYJ0Bs — Aditya Kanojiya (@kanojiya_aditya) March 16, 2023

Factors On Which GATE 2023 Cutoff Depends

Performance of the candidate GATE exam.

Category of the candidates

Previous cutoff trends

Factors On Which GATE 2023 Admission Cutoff Depends

Number of applications received for admission

Availability of seats

Category of the candidates

How To Download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result?

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Look fo the designated result link or search for the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 RESULT.” Log in with the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

Download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result – Direct Link

This year, the institute conducted GATE 2023 examination on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in eight sessions. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment. They will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key between February 22 to 25. Candidates can use the GATE 2023 response sheet and answer key to estimate their probable marks before the results are declared.

GATE 2023 Scorecards

After the declaration of results, GATE 2023 Scorecards of the qualified candidates can be downloaded free of cost between 21st March 2023 to 31st May 2023 from the GATE 2023 website. It is highly recommended that a softcopy of the scorecard is safely stored by the candidate for all the future uses. “In case, GATE qualified candidates require the softcopy of their GATE Scorecard after 31st May 2023 and till 31st December 2023, they MUST pay a fee of ₹ 500 (Rupees five hundred only) per paper for obtaining the same,” reads the official statement. From 1st January 2024 onwards, NO scorecard will be issued for GATE 2023 qualified candidates. There is NO provision for the issue of hard copies of the GATE Scorecard. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

