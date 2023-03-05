Home

GATE 2023 Result In 11 Days; Check Formula to Calculate Scores For All Papers

The GATE 2023 administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, will announce the result at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE Result 2023 Soon. Check dates here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 result will be declared on March 16. The GATE 2023 administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, will announce the result at the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023. Candidates can log in with the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. Submit and access the GATE 2023 result.

Calculation of GATE Score for All Papers

For all papers for which there is only one session, actual marks obtained by the candidates will be used for calculating the GATE 2023 Score. For papers in multi-sessions, normalized marks will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate (as explained in Section 6.1.1) and the GATE 2023 Score will be calculated based on the normalized marks. The GATE 2023 score will be computed using the formula given below. where,

M: marks obtained by the candidate (actual marks for single session papers and normalized marks for multi-session papers)

Mq: is the qualifying marks for general category candidate in the paper

M̅t : is the mean of marks of top 0.1% or top 10 (whichever is larger) of the candidates who appeared in the paper (in case of multi-session papers including all sessions)

Sq: 350, is the score assigned to Mq

St: 900, is the score assigned to ̅Mt

GATE 2023 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results.

How To Download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result?

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Look fo the designated result link or search for the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Answer Key.” Log in with the GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE examination for engineering graduates was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in eight sessions. The GATE answer key was released on February 21, and candidates were allowed to raise their objections, if any, against the answer key from February 22, to February 25, 2023.

GATE 2023 Scorecards

After the declaration of results, GATE 2023 Scorecards of the qualified candidates can be downloaded free of cost between 21st March 2023 to 31st May 2023 from the GATE 2023 website. It is highly recommended that a softcopy of the scorecard is safely stored by the candidate for all the future uses. “In case, GATE qualified candidates require the softcopy of their GATE Scorecard after 31st May 2023 and till 31st December 2023, they MUST pay a fee of ₹ 500 (Rupees five hundred only) per paper for obtaining the same,” reads the official statement. From 1st January 2024 onwards, NO scorecard will be issued for GATE 2023 qualified candidates. There is NO provision for the issue of hard copies of the GATE Scorecard.

