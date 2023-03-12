Home

Education

GATE 2023 Result in 4 Days; Official Website, Formula To Calculate Scores Here

GATE 2023 Result in 4 Days; Official Website, Formula To Calculate Scores Here

GATE 2023 Result Expected Date And Time: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Kerala KMAT Provisional Result 2023 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in;(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

GATE Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will declare the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on March 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. This year, IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts.

GATE 2023 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other key details here.

You may like to read

GATE 2023 Result Official Website

https://gate.iitk.ac.in/

GATE Result 2023 Important Dates Here

Check Important Events Day Date GATE 2023 Examinations Saturday & Sunday 04th, 05 th and 11th, 12th February 2023 Candidate’s response available in Application portal Wednesday 15th February 2023 Answer keys available on Application portal Tuesday 21st February 2023 Answer keys available on Application portal Wednesday to Saturday 22nd to 25th February 2023 Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 Thursday 16th March 2023 Availability of Score Card for download by candidates Tuesday 21s t March 2023

GATE 2023 Scorecard -Know Release Date And Time

The exam conducting body will declare the GATE 2023 scorecard on March 21. After the declaration of results, the GATE 2023 Scorecards of the qualified candidates can be downloaded free of cost between March 21 to May 31, 2023, from the website. “There is NO provision for the issue of hard copies of the GATE Scorecard,” reads the official notification.

How to Download GATE 2023 Result? Check Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Result.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The IIT GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2023: Calculation of Normalized Marks for Multi-Session Papers

In GATE 2023 examination, some papers may be conducted in multi-sessions. Hence, for these papers, a suitable normalization is applied to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions. The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that “in all multi-session GATE papers, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the sessions”.

This assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multi-session papers in GATE 2023 will be large and the procedure for allocation of session to candidates is random. Further, it is also ensured that for the same multi-session paper, the number of candidates allotted in each session is of the same order of magnitude. Based on the above, and considering various normalization methods, the committee arrived at the following formula for calculating the normalized marks for the multi-session papers.

GATE RESULT 2023: CHECK FORMULA HERE

How Will GATE Score for All Papers Be Calculated?

For all papers for which there is only one session, actual marks obtained by the candidates will be used for calculating the GATE 2023 Score. For papers in multi-sessions, normalized marks will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate (as explained in Section 6.1.1) and the GATE 2023 Score will be calculated based on the normalized marks. The GATE 2023 score will be computed using the formula given below. where

M: marks obtained by the candidate (actual marks for single session papers and normalized marks for multi-session papers) Mq: is the qualifying marks for general category candidate in the paper M̅t : is the mean of marks of top 0.1% or top 10 (whichever is larger) of the candidates who appeared in the paper (in case of multi-session papers including all sessions) Sq: 350, is the score assigned to Mq St: 900, is the score assigned to ̅Mt

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 Answer Key was released on February 21, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key between February 22 to 25. For more details, visit the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.