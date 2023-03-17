Top Recommended Stories

Gate 2023 Result Toppers List: As per the toppers list, Yash Kishorbhai Joshi has topped the exam in Aerospace Engineering, Shreya Bhardwaj in Architecture and Planning, and Jayadeep Sudhakar More in Computer Science and Information Technology.

Updated: March 17, 2023 11:58 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

IIT Tirupati, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur are also other top institutes in the country that offer admission based on Gate score.
GATE 2023 Result: This year for GATE 2023 Result, over 1 lakh candidates have qualified and cleared the exam.

Gate 2023 Result Toppers List: After declaring the Gate 2023 Result, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Friday released the list of the GATE 2023 toppers. For the candidates, the official list of the toppers has been released on gate.iitk.ac.in.

This year for GATE 2023 Result, over 1 lakh candidates have qualified and cleared the exam. GATE 2023 Exam was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12, 2023. Around 6.8 lakh candidates appeared for GATE 2023 this year.

As per the toppers list, Yash Kishorbhai Joshi has topped the exam in Aerospace Engineering, Shreya Bhardwaj in Architecture and Planning, and Jayadeep Sudhakar More in Computer Science and Information Technology.

Toppers in other disciplines include Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Physics.

Joshi Yash Kishorbhai has secured 73 marks in In Aerospace Engineering and an All India Rank (AIR) of 988. Anshika Rai has topped Agricultural Engineering with a score of 49 and an AIR of 1000. Shreya Bhardwaj has secured the first position with a score of 75.67 and an AIR of 1000 in Architecture and Planning.

Likewise, Thandava Sesh Talpa Sai Sunkara has topped Biomedical Engineering with a score of 60 and an AIR of 1000. Aishwarya K secured the top position with a score of 79.67 and an AIR of 1000 in Biotechnology.

Gate 2023 Result: Check Subject-wise Toppers List

Paper:SectionsNameMarksScore
Aerospace EngineeringJOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI73988
Agricultural EngineeringANSHIKA RAI491000
Architecture and PlanningSHREYA BHARDWAJ75.671000
Biomedical EngineeringTHANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA601000
BiotechnologyAISHWARYA K79.671000
Chemical EngineeringROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR92.671000
ChemistryATANU DAS72981
Civil EngineeringSUBAN KUMAR MISHRA83.111000
Computer Science and Information TechnologyJAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE93.671000
Ecology and EvolutionKARTHIK THRIKKADEERI84.331000
Electrical EngineeringBHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY661000
Electronics and Communication EngineeringSIDDHARTH SABHARWAL901000
Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & ThermodynamicsANSHUMAN83.67952
Environmental Science and EngineeringDEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL64.33 (Both)953 (Both)
Geology and Geophysics: GeophysicsSHUBHAM BANIK85.671000
Geology and Geophysics: GeologyMANISH SINGH741000
Geomatics EngineeringSAURAV KUMAR661000
Humanities and Social Sciences: EconomicsV GAURAV83.33989
Humanities and Social Sciences: PsychologyDEEPTI DILIP MOAR841000
Humanities and Social Sciences: LinguisticsKEERTHANA NAIR74.671000
Humanities and Social Sciences: PhilosophySREERAM K N72.671000
Humanities and Social Sciences: SociologyTEJASVI KAMBOJ73943
Humanities and Social Sciences: EnglishSAYANTAN PAHARI84.331000
Instrumentation EngineeringAKASH SRIVASTAVA78.33968
Life Sciences: Biochemistry & BotanyADVITA SHARMA73.331000
MathematicsSUVENDU KAR50.33941
Mechanical EngineeringARYAN CHOUDHARY90.671000
Metallurgical EngineeringASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV85.67973
Mining EngineeringUDIT JAISWAL63.33973
Naval Architecture and Marine EngineeringSHIVAM RANJAN601000
Petroleum EngineeringMAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR74.67963
PhysicsARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA751000
Production and Industrial EngineeringSH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA87.33938
StatisticsNIKHILESH RAJARAMAN73.671000
Textile Engineering and Fibre ScienceAMIT KUMAR PANDEY661000

The candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check and download their results online on the official website — https://gate.iitk.ac.in/. The provisional answer key of GATE was released on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25.

