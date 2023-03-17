Home

Gate 2023 Result: Joshi Yash Kishorbhai Tops Exam in Aerospace Engineering, Check Subject-wise Toppers List Here

Gate 2023 Result Toppers List: As per the toppers list, Yash Kishorbhai Joshi has topped the exam in Aerospace Engineering, Shreya Bhardwaj in Architecture and Planning, and Jayadeep Sudhakar More in Computer Science and Information Technology.

GATE 2023 Result: This year for GATE 2023 Result, over 1 lakh candidates have qualified and cleared the exam.

Gate 2023 Result Toppers List: After declaring the Gate 2023 Result, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Friday released the list of the GATE 2023 toppers. For the candidates, the official list of the toppers has been released on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Exam was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12, 2023. Around 6.8 lakh candidates appeared for GATE 2023 this year.

As per the toppers list, Yash Kishorbhai Joshi has topped the exam in Aerospace Engineering, Shreya Bhardwaj in Architecture and Planning, and Jayadeep Sudhakar More in Computer Science and Information Technology.

Toppers in other disciplines include Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Physics.

Joshi Yash Kishorbhai has secured 73 marks in In Aerospace Engineering and an All India Rank (AIR) of 988. Anshika Rai has topped Agricultural Engineering with a score of 49 and an AIR of 1000. Shreya Bhardwaj has secured the first position with a score of 75.67 and an AIR of 1000 in Architecture and Planning.

Likewise, Thandava Sesh Talpa Sai Sunkara has topped Biomedical Engineering with a score of 60 and an AIR of 1000. Aishwarya K secured the top position with a score of 79.67 and an AIR of 1000 in Biotechnology.

Gate 2023 Result: Check Subject-wise Toppers List

Paper:Sections Name Marks Score Aerospace Engineering JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI 73 988 Agricultural Engineering ANSHIKA RAI 49 1000 Architecture and Planning SHREYA BHARDWAJ 75.67 1000 Biomedical Engineering THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA 60 1000 Biotechnology AISHWARYA K 79.67 1000 Chemical Engineering ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR 92.67 1000 Chemistry ATANU DAS 72 981 Civil Engineering SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA 83.11 1000 Computer Science and Information Technology JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE 93.67 1000 Ecology and Evolution KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI 84.33 1000 Electrical Engineering BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY 66 1000 Electronics and Communication Engineering SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL 90 1000 Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics ANSHUMAN 83.67 952 Environmental Science and Engineering DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL 64.33 (Both) 953 (Both) Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics SHUBHAM BANIK 85.67 1000 Geology and Geophysics: Geology MANISH SINGH 74 1000 Geomatics Engineering SAURAV KUMAR 66 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics V GAURAV 83.33 989 Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology DEEPTI DILIP MOAR 84 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics KEERTHANA NAIR 74.67 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy SREERAM K N 72.67 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology TEJASVI KAMBOJ 73 943 Humanities and Social Sciences: English SAYANTAN PAHARI 84.33 1000 Instrumentation Engineering AKASH SRIVASTAVA 78.33 968 Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany ADVITA SHARMA 73.33 1000 Mathematics SUVENDU KAR 50.33 941 Mechanical Engineering ARYAN CHOUDHARY 90.67 1000 Metallurgical Engineering ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV 85.67 973 Mining Engineering UDIT JAISWAL 63.33 973 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering SHIVAM RANJAN 60 1000 Petroleum Engineering MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR 74.67 963 Physics ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA 75 1000 Production and Industrial Engineering SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA 87.33 938 Statistics NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN 73.67 1000 Textile Engineering and Fibre Science AMIT KUMAR PANDEY 66 1000

The candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check and download their results online on the official website — https://gate.iitk.ac.in/. The provisional answer key of GATE was released on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25.

