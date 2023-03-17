Gate 2023 Result: Joshi Yash Kishorbhai Tops Exam in Aerospace Engineering, Check Subject-wise Toppers List Here
Gate 2023 Result Toppers List: As per the toppers list, Yash Kishorbhai Joshi has topped the exam in Aerospace Engineering, Shreya Bhardwaj in Architecture and Planning, and Jayadeep Sudhakar More in Computer Science and Information Technology.
Gate 2023 Result Toppers List: After declaring the Gate 2023 Result, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Friday released the list of the GATE 2023 toppers. For the candidates, the official list of the toppers has been released on gate.iitk.ac.in.
This year for GATE 2023 Result, over 1 lakh candidates have qualified and cleared the exam. GATE 2023 Exam was conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12, 2023. Around 6.8 lakh candidates appeared for GATE 2023 this year.
Toppers in other disciplines include Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Physics.
Joshi Yash Kishorbhai has secured 73 marks in In Aerospace Engineering and an All India Rank (AIR) of 988. Anshika Rai has topped Agricultural Engineering with a score of 49 and an AIR of 1000. Shreya Bhardwaj has secured the first position with a score of 75.67 and an AIR of 1000 in Architecture and Planning.
Likewise, Thandava Sesh Talpa Sai Sunkara has topped Biomedical Engineering with a score of 60 and an AIR of 1000. Aishwarya K secured the top position with a score of 79.67 and an AIR of 1000 in Biotechnology.
Gate 2023 Result: Check Subject-wise Toppers List
|Paper:Sections
|Name
|Marks
|Score
|Aerospace Engineering
|JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI
|73
|988
|Agricultural Engineering
|ANSHIKA RAI
|49
|1000
|Architecture and Planning
|SHREYA BHARDWAJ
|75.67
|1000
|Biomedical Engineering
|THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA
|60
|1000
|Biotechnology
|AISHWARYA K
|79.67
|1000
|Chemical Engineering
|ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR
|92.67
|1000
|Chemistry
|ATANU DAS
|72
|981
|Civil Engineering
|SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA
|83.11
|1000
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE
|93.67
|1000
|Ecology and Evolution
|KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI
|84.33
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY
|66
|1000
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL
|90
|1000
|Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
|ANSHUMAN
|83.67
|952
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL
|64.33 (Both)
|953 (Both)
|Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics
|SHUBHAM BANIK
|85.67
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics: Geology
|MANISH SINGH
|74
|1000
|Geomatics Engineering
|SAURAV KUMAR
|66
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics
|V GAURAV
|83.33
|989
|Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology
|DEEPTI DILIP MOAR
|84
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics
|KEERTHANA NAIR
|74.67
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy
|SREERAM K N
|72.67
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology
|TEJASVI KAMBOJ
|73
|943
|Humanities and Social Sciences: English
|SAYANTAN PAHARI
|84.33
|1000
|Instrumentation Engineering
|AKASH SRIVASTAVA
|78.33
|968
|Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
|ADVITA SHARMA
|73.33
|1000
|Mathematics
|SUVENDU KAR
|50.33
|941
|Mechanical Engineering
|ARYAN CHOUDHARY
|90.67
|1000
|Metallurgical Engineering
|ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV
|85.67
|973
|Mining Engineering
|UDIT JAISWAL
|63.33
|973
|Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|SHIVAM RANJAN
|60
|1000
|Petroleum Engineering
|MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR
|74.67
|963
|Physics
|ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA
|75
|1000
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA
|87.33
|938
|Statistics
|NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN
|73.67
|1000
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|AMIT KUMAR PANDEY
|66
|1000
The candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check and download their results online on the official website — https://gate.iitk.ac.in/. The provisional answer key of GATE was released on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25.
