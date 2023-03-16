Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Result Date: Step by Step Guide to Download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result – SEE Pictures Here

GATE 2023 Result Date: Step by Step Guide to Download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result – SEE Pictures Here

GATE 2023 Result: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Updated: March 16, 2023 12:05 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GATE,GATE 2023, gate, gate 2023, Gate 2023 result, gate 2023 scorecard, gate scorecard, iit kanpur, iit, gate.iitk.ac.in, gate result date, Education News in Hindi, Education, gate result, gate result 2023, gate result date, gate response sheet,gate iitk ac in,gate result 2023,gate response sheet 2023,gate result date 2023,gate result,gate response sheet 2023 release daye,gate response key,gate reponse sheet release date,gate response sheet url,gate answer key 2023,gate answer key release date,gate answer key,gate exam,gate iit kanpur,iit kanpur,gate rank predictor,gate 2023 login,iitk gate,gate rank predictor 2023,iit gate 2023,gate official website,gate 2023 iit kanpur,gate official website 2023,gate 2023 result date,gate.iitk.ac.in 2023,gate 2024,gate 2023 exam date,gate response sheet 2023 release date,gate full form,gate 2023 registration,GATE 2023 cut-off,NIT,IIT GATE,Educationgate exam 2023,gate 2023 answer key,How to Prepare for GATE 2023,gate mechanical syllabus,gate score calculator,gate 2022 exam date,gate 2022 result,gate 2023 mock test free,gate exam pattern,gate exam admit card 2023,gate mathematics syllabus,gate exam full form,gate exam syllabus,gate 2023 official website,gate syllabus,gate 2022,gate admit card,gate exam date,gate admit card 2023,gate syllabus 2023,gate cutoff,gate test series,gate mock test,How to Prepare for GATE,gate admit,admit card,admit card gate,admit card gate 2023,gate login,gate admit card download,gate admit card 2023 download,gate.iitk.ac.in,gate 2023 admit card date,gate hall ticket,How to Prepare for GATE Exam 2023,How to Prepare for GATE Examgate 2023,gate 2023 admit card,goaps gate 2023 admit card,gate 2023 paper pattern,dress code for gate 2023GATE cutoff 2023,GATE 2023 cutoff,cutoff of GATE 2023,GATE cut off,GATE cut off 2023,Education,GATE cutoff 2023
GATE 2023 Result to be Declared on March 16

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body, will declare the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination today, March 16(4:00 PM). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16th March 2023 after 4:00 pm in candidate application portal,” reads the official statement. 

Also Read:

Registered candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023. In this article, we have provided you with the steps along with photos to download the result. You can use these steps and download the result on your mobile phone.

You may like to read

How to Download IIT GATE Result 2023? Step-by-Step Guide -With Pictures

Step 1: Open the official website of IIT GATE 2023 at  gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Login.” You can also click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Result.”

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE examination for engineering graduates was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in eight sessions. The GATE answer key was released on February 21, and candidates were allowed to raise their objections, if any, against the answer key from February 22, to February 25, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 16, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 12:05 AM IST

More Stories