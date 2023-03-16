Home

GATE 2023 Result Date: Step by Step Guide to Download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result – SEE Pictures Here

GATE 2023 Result: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Result to be Declared on March 16

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the administering body, will declare the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination today, March 16(4:00 PM). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IIT GATE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. “GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16th March 2023 after 4:00 pm in candidate application portal,” reads the official statement.

Registered candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023. In this article, we have provided you with the steps along with photos to download the result. You can use these steps and download the result on your mobile phone.

How to Download IIT GATE Result 2023? Step-by-Step Guide -With Pictures

Step 1: Open the official website of IIT GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Login.” You can also click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Result.”

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE examination for engineering graduates was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in eight sessions. The GATE answer key was released on February 21, and candidates were allowed to raise their objections, if any, against the answer key from February 22, to February 25, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

