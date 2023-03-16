Home

GATE 2023 Result: List of India’s Top IITs That Offer Admission Based On GATE Score

GATE Result 2023: The premier institutes that offer admission to students based on GATE score include IISc Bangalore, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay.

IIT Tirupati, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur are also other top institutes in the country that offer admission based on Gate score.

GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) declared the GATE 2023 Results at 4 PM on Thursday. Now the students can download the results from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. However, the students must note that the GATE scorecard 2023 will be available on March 21.

To Check the GATE Exam Result 2023, the candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. The cut off score will also be released along with the result.

The candidate should note that the cut off will be determined on the basis of the cumulative scores secured by the candidates, the total number of candidates and the seats availability etc.

The final answer key and results have been prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The GATE Exam 2023 was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 Result: Admission to Premier Institutes Based On GATE Score

IISc Bangalore IIT Madras IIT Bombay IIT Tirupati IIT Kharagpur IIT Kanpur IIT Delhi IIT Hyderabad IIT (BHU) Varanasi IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati IIT Indore IIT Dhanbad IIT Mandi IIT Ropar IIT Goa IIT Bhubaneswar IIT Patna IIT Jodhpur IIT Jammu IIT Bhilai IIT Palakkad

