GATE 2023 Result: IIT Kanpur Expected To Release Result Next Week, scorecards on This Date

The candidates must note that as per the exam schedule, GATE result will be announced on March 16 and individual scorecards will be available for download on March 21.

Updated: March 10, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

GATE 2023 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 result is likely to be announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur next week. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the GATE 2023 candidates who have appeared for the examination can check GATE 2023 scores by visit the official website of the institute i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

  • The entrance test was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.
  • The provisional answer key was released on February 21.
  • The IIT Kanpur had asked candidates to submit objections to the provisional answer key by February 25.
  • Candidates’ responses of GATE 2023 have also been released.
  • The final version of the answer key is likely to be published along with result.
  • GATE is held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.
  • The test is used by institutes for admission to and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programmes.
  • Several PSUs use GATE score in their recruitment processes.

GATE 2023 Results: Steps To Check Scores

  • Visit the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Login to the candidate portal by entering the asked details.
  • Check and download your result.
  • Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

Published Date: March 10, 2023 3:48 PM IST

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 3:59 PM IST

