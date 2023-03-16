Top Recommended Stories

GATE 2023 Result Live: IIT GATE Results Announced At gate.iitk.ac.in | Toppers List And Direct Link Here

This year, the institute conducted the GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

Updated: March 16, 2023 4:23 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

GATE 2023 Result to be Declared on March 16

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results today at 4 PM. The GATE result 2023 can now be downloaded from the GOAPS portal i.e.gate.iitk.ac.in. It is important to note that the GATE scorecard will be available on March 21 on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in 2023. The GATE 2023 website has been crashing from time to time, as candidates are rushing to check their scores.

IITK GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes. This year, the institute conducted the GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

Candidates who appeared in IITK GATE 2023 exam will have to key in their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023 from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login.

GATE 2023 Highlights

  • GATE 2023 exam date – February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023
  • GATE full form – Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
  • GATE conducting authority – IIT Kanpur
  • GATE 2023 result date- March 16, 2023
  • GATE scorecard 2023 download – March 21
  • IIT-K GATE official website – gate.iitk.ac.in 2023

Toppers List:

The toppers list will be updated soon

Steps to Check GATE Result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

  • Visit the GOAPS portal website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in 2023
  • Now, login using the credentials
  • Enter GATE login details – enrollment ID or email address and password.
  • Click on the ‘GATE 2023 result’ tab.
  • IITK GATE result will appear on the screen. The qualifying GATE cutoff 2023 will be mentioned along with the candidate details and marks scored.

Published Date: March 16, 2023 4:13 PM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 4:23 PM IST

