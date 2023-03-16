Home

GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: IIT Kanpur GATE Result Declared on gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Cut Off Here

IIT GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE Exam 2023 Results) on Thursday at 4 PM. As the GATE 2023 Results are declared, the candidates can now check their results on official website of IIT Kanpur at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur conducted Gate 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 at various centres across the country.

The candidates must note that the GATE top score is mandatory for them to get admission to postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions.

Check GATE 2023 Result Live Updates Here on India.com:

