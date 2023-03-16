Top Recommended Stories

GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: IIT Kanpur GATE Result Declared on gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Cut Off Here

IIT GATE 2023 Results Live Updates: Ahead of GATE Exam 2023 Results, provisional answer key was released on February 21 and the window to raise objections on answer keys was made available from February 22 to February 25.

Updated: March 16, 2023 4:24 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

GATE 2023 Results Live Updates
GATE 2023 Results Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur conducted Gate 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 at various centres across the country.

IIT GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE Exam 2023 Results) on Thursday at 4 PM. As the GATE 2023 Results are declared, the candidates can now check their results on official website of IIT Kanpur at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur conducted Gate 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 at various centres across the country.

Ahead of GATE Exam 2023 Results, provisional answer key was released on February 21 and the window to raise objections on answer keys was made available from February 22 to February 25.

The candidates must note that the GATE top score is mandatory for them to get admission to postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions.

Check GATE 2023 Result Live Updates Here on India.com:

Live Updates

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Gate Result 2023: Check Steps To Check Results

    1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.
    2. Click on the result link
    3. Log-in using credentials
    4. Score card will be appeared on the screen
    5. Download, take a print out for further reference

  • 4:17 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Result: Official Website Not Responsive

    Even as students are looking to check for the results, the official website is showing no response.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: IIT Kanpur GATE Result Declared on gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Cut Off Here

  • 3:56 PM IST

    GATE Result 2023: Check Details On Scorecard

    – Registration number,

    – Name of the candidate

    – Name of the examination paper,

    – GATE score out of 1,000,

    – GATE marks out of 100,

    – All India rank,

    – Qualifying marks for each paper.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Result: Check Last Year’s Cut Off

    The cut-offs for GATE exam last year were between 46.2 to 30.8, depending on the reservation categories.

    The cut-off for engineering sciences (fluid mechanics/thermodynamics) was 40.3 to 26.8.

    Cut-off for textile engineering and fibre science was 36.8 to 25.6.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    When Was GATE 2023 Conducted First in India

    GATE examination was first conducted on February 26, 1983 in India.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Result link to be activated shortly

    The candidates can view GATE results after the direct link will be activated on gate.iitk.ac.in.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Result: Where to Check Results

    After the results are declared, GATE Result 2023 would be made available on official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    GATE Result 2023 to be Released Shortly

    GATE Result 2023 will be released in just a few minutes and the candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 Exam in February will be able to check their result on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Result Login: Forgot password?

    Candidates who need to recover their GATE enrolment ID or password can reset/recover it as only a few minutes left for the results to be out.

