GATE 2023 Result: Check List of Foreign Universities That Accept GATE Score For PG Admissions
GATE Result 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 is considered to be one of the biggest examiantion in India. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).
Despite the fact that the GATE score is only used for admission to certain post-graduate programs in India, some institutions in Singapore and Germany also accept the GATE score as proof of eligibility. In this article, we have provided you with the list of foreign Universities that accept GATE Score for PG admissions.
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
The GATE score is accepted by the Singapore-based university as proof of eligibility for admission to postgraduate programs. While the GRE and TOEFL scores are required for all international and overseas applicants, Indian citizens have the choice of substituting the GATE for the GRE and the TOEFL for the IELTS. The official website states that the minimum GATE percentile score must be equal to or higher than 90%. The GATE score, however, should not be older than three years.
Technical University of Munich
Indian candidates have the option to submit GATE scores in place of the GRE at the technical university, which is based in Germany. Furthermore, holders of degrees from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are exempt from submitting a separate GATE eligibility certificate. Also, neither a GATE nor a GRE is required when applying for Studienkolleg.
