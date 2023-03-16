Home

Education

GATE 2023 Result: Check List of Foreign Universities That Accept GATE Score For PG Admissions

GATE Result 2023 Link at gate.iitk.ac.in: The GATE score is accepted by the Singapore-based university as proof of eligibility for admission to postgraduate programs.

GATE Result 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 is considered to be one of the biggest examiantion in India. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

Despite the fact that the GATE score is only used for admission to certain post-graduate programs in India, some institutions in Singapore and Germany also accept the GATE score as proof of eligibility. In this article, we have provided you with the list of foreign Universities that accept GATE Score for PG admissions.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore The GATE score is accepted by the Singapore-based university as proof of eligibility for admission to postgraduate programs. While the GRE and TOEFL scores are required for all international and overseas applicants, Indian citizens have the choice of substituting the GATE for the GRE and the TOEFL for the IELTS. The official website states that the minimum GATE percentile score must be equal to or higher than 90%. The GATE score, however, should not be older than three years. Technical University of Munich Indian candidates have the option to submit GATE scores in place of the GRE at the technical university, which is based in Germany. Furthermore, holders of degrees from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are exempt from submitting a separate GATE eligibility certificate. Also, neither a GATE nor a GRE is required when applying for Studienkolleg.

As per the Indianexpress report, in this varsity, all master’s degree programmes offered by the Department of Informatics require a GATE score (minimum score: QR 164, AW 4.0). The MSc Mathematics in Data Science, MSc Materials Science and Engineering, MSc Matter to Life: MSc Computational Mechanics, MSc ESCAPE, and MSc Environmental Engineering are additional programs that require a GATE score. RWTH Aachen University (Germany) According to the RWTH Aachen University, an Indian applicant should have at least a minimum grade in the school leaving certificate. They must have passed additional entrance exams. However, this is only applicable to varsity master’s level programs. National University of Singapore Indian applicants are free to take the GATE exam in place of the GRE at NUS Singapore. Candidates who have graduated from Indian universities may submit GATE scores instead,” reads the university’s guidelines. This is for masters level programmes that includes Masters in Computer Science, Master of Computing – Information Systems Specialisation, Master of Computing – Artificial Intelligence Specialisation, Master of Computing – General Track and Master of Science – Digital Financial Technology (MSc DFinTech) and Master of Computing – Infocomm Security Specialisation. GATE 2023 Result – An Overview Earlier today, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) result. Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. For more details, visit the official website of GATE.

