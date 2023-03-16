Home

GATE 2023 Results Live Updates: Results To Be Declared Today. Here’s How To Check Score

GATE 2023 Results Live Updates: Ahead of GATE 2023 Results, provisional answer key was released on February 21 and the window to raise objections on answer keys was made available from February 22 to February 25.

GATE 2023 Results Live Updates

GATE 2023 Results Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), or GATE 2023 Results on Thursday. The results will be declared at 4 PM. After GATE 2023 Results are declared, the candidates can check their scorecard on official website of IIT Kanpur at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur conducted Gate 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 at various centres across the country.

GATE 2023 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) format and candidates got 3 hours to complete the question paper.

The candidates must note that the GATE top score is mandatory for them to get admission to postgraduate engineering and Research program offered by the IITs, NITs, and other renowned institutions.

GATE 2023 Results: Here’s How To Check Results

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the application ports using the asked details.

View and download GATE result.

Who can use the GATE score?

The candidates should note that GATE score can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to : (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

